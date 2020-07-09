Burkina Faso’s volunteer fighters are no match for jihadists

KONGOUSSI, Burkina Faso (AP) — In an effort to combat rising jihadist violence, Burkina Faso’s military has recruited volunteers to help it fight militants. But with little training, few weapons, and dwindling means amid an economic downturn fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, the volunteers now say they are unable to adequately battle the well-armed extremists. For years, Burkina Faso was spared the kind of Islamic extremism that hit neighboring Niger and Mali. In Mali, a 2013 French-led military intervention dislodged jihadists from power in several major towns. But now, violence has been increasing in Burkina Faso. According to the United Nations, deaths from attacks have risen from about 80 in 2016 to over 1,800 in 2019.