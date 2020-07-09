Bucks enter Orlando bubble

Orlando, Florida (WQOW) - The Milwaukee Bucks have entered the NBA bubble in Orlando, and have no intentions of leaving until October.

The team shared photos of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, bags in hand, walking away from the team bus Thursday.

The Bucks will resume the NBA regular season on July 31 against the Boston Celtics at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

Prior to that, the team will play in three scrimmages. The first one is scheduled for July 23 vs the San Antonio Spurs.

Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said the team wants to replicate its own practice facility as much as possible in Orlando.

"All the things that matter to our players in an operation, we've tried to replicate and take with us and put there," Horst said. "The photos and things that are here, and the things they're used to seeing and being around that are in the (Sports Science Center) are going to be in our weight room and our hotel spaces at Disney."