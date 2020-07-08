Woman killed as India, Pakistan trade gunfire in Kashmir

Woman killed as India, Pakistan trade gunfire in KashmirNew
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian officials say Pakistani shelling has killed a woman and wounded another along the highly militarized frontier that divides disputed Kashmir between India and Pakistan. An Indian army spokesman says Indian troops retaliated and the fighting continued for 45 minutes. Pakistan did not immediately comment. In the past, each side has accused the other for starting the border skirmishes in the divided region that both claim in its entirety.