With a satirical fictional memoir, Jim Carrey gets real

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Carrey’s new book, “Memoirs and Misinformation,” is not an easy book to label. It opens with Carrey binge-watching Netflix while nursing a split from Renée Zellweger, pleading for his home security system to “Tell me I’m safe and loved” and craving the box-office success that brought him “closer to god.” There’s much that’s straight from Carrey’s life, but it’s an inflated version of his persona, “a hyperactive child making yuk-yuks,” as the book describes him. With overtones of “Network,” Carrey skewers celebrity, Hollywood, ego and himself. In an interview, Carrey calls the book dearer to him than anything he’s done.