Why small businesses have been listed as possible COVID exposures but not big box stores

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Several viewers have reached out to News 18 and asked why small businesses in the community, like The Pickle and Shenanigans, have been named by the health department as places with possible COVID-19 exposure but not big box stores or gas stations.

So, News 18 asked the health department just that on Wednesday.

"The truth is that right now we do have bars and restaurants on that list because that is a place where people are interacting in ways that are really not keeping physical distance. At a Kwik Trip or a Walmart there are very, very few times where someone comes into contact with someone closer than six feet for 15 minutes or more," said Lieske Giese, director of the health department."

Giese said the facilities are listed in order to give other patrons a heads up that they should be monitoring for symptoms.