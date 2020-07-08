US rule targets disease-stricken countries to deny asylum

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has proposed empowering border authorities to deny asylum to people from countries with widespread communicable disease. Wednesday’s announcement is the latest in a string of regulations before the November elections to dramatically raise the bar on who qualifies for humanitarian protections. The Homeland Security and Justice departments say denying asylum to people from high-risk countries would combat disease in the United States, in some cases stopping it before it reaches American soil. The rule would take effect sometime after a 30-day period for public comments.