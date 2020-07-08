Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal money if schools don’t reopen in the fall. He says the guidelines his own federal health officials have created for schools to reopen are impractical and expensive. Trump isn’t saying what funds would be cut off or what authority he has to make the move. Taking to Twitter to voice his frustration Wednesday, Trump argued that countries including Germany, Denmark and Norway have reopened schools “with no problems.” The Republican president also is repeating his claim Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons, not because of coronavirus risks. Health experts say politicizing the issue makes it more difficult to reopen schools.