Trump aside, McConnell becomes GOP’s preacher on masks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is emerging as the GOP’s mask spokesman. President Donald Trump may resist appearing masked in public. But in stops across his home state of Kentucky, McConnell is not only showing up with his face covered. He is holding up his blue mask for the cameras. He is repeating that it’s the single-most important thing Americans can do to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases. It’s a smart move for Republicans to peel away from Trump on the virus crisis. Promoting masks also helps them work to shore up the economy on their terms, without another round of shutdowns and costly federal aid.