Texas set to resume executions after delay during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A five-month delay in executions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end. The executions will resume after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the last-ditch appeals of a 45-year-old death row inmate set to die by lethal injection Wednesday for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. Billy Joe Wardlow was convicted in the June 1993 killing of Carl Cole while trying to steal his truck at the elderly man’s home in Cason. Wardlow was 18 at the time. The execution would be the first in Texas since Feb. 6.