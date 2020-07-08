Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on whether Congress and the Manhattan district attorney can see President Donald Trump’s taxes and other financial records that the president has fought hard to keep private. The high-stakes dispute tests the balance of power between the White House and Congress, as well as Trump’s claim that he can’t be investigated while in office. It’s not clear, even if Trump loses, how much of the material would become public. Trump has so far lost at every step, but the records have not been turned over pending a final court ruling.