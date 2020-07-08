Ryder Cup postponed to 2021

The Ryder Cup scheduled to be played at Whistling Straights in September has been postponed to 2021, the PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA Tour announced Wednesday.

The event will now run from September 21-26, 2021, in Kohler. The Presidents Cup, initially scheduled for September 30- October 3, 2021, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will now run from September 19-25, 2022.

"While it is disappointing that the Ryder Cup won't be played this year, the decision to reschedule is the right thing to do under the circumstances," U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker said in a release. "At the end of the day, we want to stage a Ryder Cup that will rival all other Ryder Cups in my home state of Wisconsin, and now we have the opportunity to showcase the event as it was meant to be seen."

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh called both captains last night and described @stevestricker and Padraig Harrington as "relieved, happy." Said Stricker wanted the Ryder Cup in his home state to be as he envisioned it (with fans). — Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) July 8, 2020

The decision to reschedule the Ryder Cup was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in conjunction with the state of Wisconsin and Sheboygan County, with the health and well-being of all involved as the top priority, the release said.

The decision to postpone the 2020 Ryder Cup means all subsequent Ryder Cups will now be played on odd years.