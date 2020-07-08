Richmond removes Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have taken down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Richmond. Virginia. Crews arrived Wednesday morning in the city’s Libby Hill neighborhood to remove the 100-foot-tall monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier atop a pillar. It was installed in 1894. A statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday. Four others came down last week. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues amid the national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons. The biggest monument still standing in the capital of the Confederacy is a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.