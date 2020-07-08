Police: $23 million lost due to ongoing Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say downtown businesses in Portland, Oregon, have sustained about $23 million in damages and lost customers because of violent nightly protests that have wracked the city. At a police briefing Wednesday, Deputy Chief Chris Davis said the intensity of the violence by an “agitator corps” and the length of the protests are unprecedented in Oregon’s largest city. Protesters have demonstrated for 41 consecutive nights following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and they are increasingly focusing their actions on federal properties. Authorities have declared riots several times and used tear gas to disperse demonstrators.