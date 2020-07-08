New chart ranks activities by COVID-19 risk

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As the U.S. tops 3 million cases of COVID-19, stopping the spread of the virus is still top priority for health officials.

For help with guidance, the Texas Medical Association recently released a COVID-19 risk chart.

It lists 40 everyday activities and ranks them on a 1 to 10 scale, based on the likelihood those participating could contract the virus.

Low level risks include opening mail and pumping gas. The highest ranked activities are going to bars, gyms and movie theaters.

Getting a haircut and shopping at malls fall under moderate risk.

Local health care professionals say the chart can be used as a guideline, but everyone should still assess their individual risk.

"It makes for a more thoughtful process: where do I go, what do I do," said Lori VanDamme, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals infection prevention RN. "How do I still live my life, but be a little more mindful about what's going on."