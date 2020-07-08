Mexico’s López Obrador sees Lincoln Memorial, Juarez statue

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador has begun his trip to the United States — his first foreign trip as president — with visits to the Lincoln Memorial and the statue of Benito Juarez, a former president and national hero in Mexico. Later Wednesday, he will be at the White House for talks with President Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly taken shots at Mexico and Mexican migrants to rally his base, but he and López Obrador have a surprisingly warm relationship. The two will discuss trade, countering narcotics trafficking and efforts to stem illegal migration. They also will champion the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement.