Little Rock passes Arkansas’ first hate crime law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock became the first city in Arkansas to pass a measure with increased penalties specifically for hate crimes that target people based on their race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability. The city’s Board of Directors on Tuesday approved the ordinance that would enforce up to $1,000 in fines for a first offense; a sentence of 30 days, 90 days or a year in jail; or a combination of fine and imprisonment. Arkansas is one of only four states without a specific hate crimes law. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. hopes the ordinance serves as a model for other cities.