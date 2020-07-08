Lawyer: TSA makes changes after whistleblower’s complaint

The TSA has made some changes at airport security checkpoints after a whistleblower inside the agency complained about poor protection against the coronavirus. Jay Brainard accused the Transportation Security Administration of helping spread the virus because screeners didn’t have enough protective gear. Brainard’s lawyer says that since he lodged a complaint with a federal whistleblower-protection office, the TSA has taken new steps including requiring screeners to change or sanitize gloves after every passenger pat down. Brainard is the top TSA official in Kansas. TSA says nearly 1,000 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and six have died.