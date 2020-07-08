Kanye West breaks with Trump, claims 2020 run is not a stunt

NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump, tells Forbes in a story published Wednesday that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. Forbes spoke to West from his ranch near Cody, Wyoming, in what the magazine called “four rambling hours of interviews.” West has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states.