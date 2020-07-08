Italy cracks down on Bangladesh amid virus concerns

ROME (AP) — Italy is tightening restrictions on travel from coronavirus hotspots in a bid to prevent new infection clusters in the onetime European epicenter of the outbreak. More than 100 Bangladeshis who arrived in Rome on Wednesday aboard a Qatar Airways flight that originated in Pakistan were prevented from disembarking and sent back. The other passengers were being tested and quarantined. Italy on Tuesday suspended flights from Bangladesh after at least 37 Bangladeshi passengers aboard a charter flight that landed Monday tested positive for the virus upon arrival in Rome. Italy went on alert about possible infections in the Bangladeshi immigrant community after a cluster of about a dozen cases was traced to a recently returning worker in Rome.