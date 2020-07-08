“It makes no sense at all”: International student on ICE visa rules

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As News 18 previously reported Tuesday, thousands of international students pursuing a college education here in the U.S may have to leave if their university moves entirely to online classes.

A student from Nigeria, studying at UW-Eau Claire, is livid.

On Monday U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that the Department of Homeland Security will not issue visas to students who are enrolled in only online courses.

UW-Eau Claire officials said 297 international students were enrolled at their institution in the spring 2020 semester.

Sophomore Paul Agbashi is a biology major on the pre-med track.

ICE officials said coming to the U.S. to take online-only courses has been prohibited before, but Agbashi said an exception should be made during the pandemic, especially since students cannot control if their university reverts back to all virtual classes.

"What do they [ICE] aim to achieve?" asked Agbashi. "Because us staying here and having the online system changes nothing. Like I said, there's no direct relationship between we, the pandemic, and the online system, so taking us back to our country while we're still going to pay the tuition that we're going to pay for a normal semester, makes no sense."

"A lot of international students are not happy with this. Personally, I'm upset and really mad at this idea, because it's just really ridiculous. This just, it makes no sense at all," said Agbashi.

In addition to international travel restrictions, Agbashi said returning home to Nigeria would put an indefinite pause on his education.

"If I go back to Nigeria, presumably I go back to Nigeria to have an online system, I wouldn't have the necessary facilities like internet to have my online classes, so I would have to take a break from school until this whole coronavirus situation is over, which we don't even know when it's going to go down, or when the whole situation is going to be calm, so it's just uncertain for a lot of international students and really for me right now," said Agbashi.

Several universities including Harvard and MIT announced they will file federal lawsuits against the Department of Homeland Security and ICE over these rules.