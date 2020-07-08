Indiana governor defends officer response to assault report

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is “proud” of the state’s Department of Natural Resources amid criticism that the agency’s conservation officers didn’t adequately respond to the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a lake last weekend. The governor said during a news conference Wednesday that the agency’s officers acted according to protocols. But Katharine Liell, a lawyer for Vauhxx Booker, the man who says he was attacked, is calling on the governor to do more. Liell says arrests should have been made at the scene and that the DNR officers should be investigated.