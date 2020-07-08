Evers: Capitol will stay closed, state workers to wear masks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered that the state Capitol will no re-open next week as planned and all state employees will have to wear masks indoors in state facilities. The Capitol building has been shuttered since March as part of Evers’ plan to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. It was set to open on Monday. But Evers’ administration announced Wednesday the building will remain closed indefinitely. The administration also announced that starting Monday all state employees must wear masks when working indoors in state facilities, including in bathrooms, elevators and parking garages.