Eau Claire Rivermen plan to play rest of schedule

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The news wasn't shocking, but it was disappointing.

Tuesday night, the Chippewa River Baseball League decided to dismiss league play for the remainder of the 2020 season after learning a player tested positive for COVID-19.

At the center of the discussion was Andy Niese, the league's secretary and manager of the Eau Claire Rivermen.

"All things considered, we couldn't justify going forward with it," he said.

Teams are going forward with games, though. Wednesday, the Rivermen battled the Osseo Merchants in what would have been the first game of league play.

Niese said his team plans to play the entire schedule, assuming its safe to do so.

"I've got a lot of interest. We have a good group of young players this year who are really motivated to play, they want to play," he said. "Hopefully we don't run into a predicament related to the virus. Of course, that would completely change everything."

With Tuesday's decision, teams have more authority in canceling or postponing games for safety concerns. It's up to each player to decide if they feel comfortable playing.

"It gives everybody the flexibility to pick and choose what they feel best," Niese said.

Eau Claire's final regular season game is August 8 vs Jim Falls.