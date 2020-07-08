Eau Claire Parks and Rec giving away free fun packs

Eau Claire (WQOW) - More kids might be staying inside because of canceled summer activities so the Eau Claire officials want to help them have fun at home.

On Wednesday, Eau Claire Parks and Recreation officials aimed to give away 300 fun packs for free at Boyd Park.

The packs included a frisbee, sidewalk chalk, games, craft kits and bubbles. Families could even get a soccer ball, basketball, or football.

The River City Adventure Program normally provides recreation services for more than 500 kids in the community, but the program was canceled this year due to COVID-19. So, city officials offered a fun alternative.

"Mental health is so vital and parks and recreation programs, and just leisure activities in general, bring joy to people's lives and we wanted to give a little bit of that joy away to them," said Julie Booth, Eau Claire recreation program supervisor.

If they have leftover packs, park officials will announce when and where you can pick one up.