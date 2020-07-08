Eau Claire City Council considering task force to address systemic racism

Eau Claire (WQOW)- In an effort to make the Chippewa Valley more diverse and welcoming to all, city officials are working to form a regional task force to address issues with systemic racism in the community.

Eau Claire City Council members gathered Tuesday to discuss the formation of the task force, which hopes to help form consistent anti-racist policies in the area.

The group will look to address issues related to law enforcement policies and practices, along with working with other community members like educators and health care workers to make their institutions inclusive as well.

City Council President Terry Weld says other recently formed task forces have been successful, and says the community outreach for this one is no different.

"People want to join and be a part of it and step up," said Weld. "I think that's what our community has done in the past, and that's what makes this so great. We've had such great success with it that I'm confident that will continue."

Weld says the number of people on the task force is unlimited, and the council will continue to discuss it's formation in the coming weeks. He hopes that the full task force will be put together by the end of July or as soon as possible.