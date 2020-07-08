Despite risks, Trump invests big in attacks on Biden’s age

President Donald Trump has accused his Democratic rival Joe Biden of having connections to the “radical left” and has pilloried his relationship with China, his record on criminal justice, his plans for the pandemic and even his son’s business dealings. But in a kitchen-sink offensive backed by a mountain of campaign cash, the 74-year-old Trump has so far invested in one line of attack above all: the accusation that his 77-year-old opponent is too old and mentally weak to be an effective president. The attack has drawn charges of ageism and there is evidence it may be ineffective. But Trump’s team vowed this week not to back off.