Chippewa Falls health officials say rising COVID-19 case numbers unrelated to increased testing

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Chippewa County's COVID-19 case numbers have been rising rapidly with over 40 percent of their overall positive cases being confirmed in just the last two weeks.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman is reminding people to isolate themselves between the time they get a COVID-19 test to the time their results come back, as they have seen the virus being spread from people who are waiting on results.



Weideman adds that testing has increased in the county, but the uptick in positive cases is unrelated to the number of tests given.

"What we look at is called the positivity rate," said Weideman. "It's the number of tests being given to the ratio of people that are positive, and that ratio has gone up as well. So more testing is happening, but even if testing flat lined, that rate of positivity is continuing to climb."



The Chippewa County Public Health Department is encouraging businesses to require masks to stem the spread of COVID-19 within the county, but it is not mandatory.