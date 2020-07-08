China threatens visa restrictions on US officials over Tibet

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. individuals following the Trump administration’s imposition of travel bans on Chinese officials it accuses of restricting foreigners’ access to Tibet. A Chinese Foreign Ministry official said Wednesday the move would target “U.S. individuals with egregious conduct related to Tibet issues.” No further details were given. The U.S. move is the latest shot fired in an ongoing diplomatic war with China over Beijing’s policies in Hong Kong, human rights in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, global trade practices and military assertiveness in the South China Sea which China claims virtually in its entirety.