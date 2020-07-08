Bolsonaro now the ‘poster boy’ for dubious COVID treatment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After months of touting an unproven anti-malaria drug as a treatment for the new coronavirus, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is turning himself into a test case live before millions of people as he swallows hydroxychloroquine pills on social media and encourages others to do the same. Bolsonaro said this week that he had tested positive for the virus but already feels better thanks to hydroxychloroquine. Hours later he shared a video of himself gulping down what he said was his third dose. With a smile, he said: “I trust hydroxychloroquine. And you?”