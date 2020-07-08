A deeply divided Poland chooses a president in runoff vote

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two 48-year-old candidates are heading into a tight presidential runoff in Poland that is seen as an important test for populism in Europe. Sunday’s election comes after a bitter campaign that has exacerbated a conservative-liberal divide in the country. President Andrzej Duda, a nationalist and conservative who has made opposition to LGBT rights a key campaign theme, is seeking a second term. His challenger is liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who signed an LGBT tolerance declaration last year that triggered a backlash against gay rights in the mostly Catholic nation. They will face each other following a first round in late June that eliminated nine other candidates.