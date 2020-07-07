Zimbabwe’s health minister fired over COVID-19 graft scandal

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s health minister has been fired for inappropriate conduct after he was accused of illegally awarding a multi-million-dollar contract for COVID-19 medical supplies to a shadowy company that sold the government $28 face masks and other materials at inflated prices. A statement by the chief secretary for President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the removal of Obediah Moyo. Moyo last month was charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer. Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption agency arrested him following public uproar, and the government cancelled the contracts.