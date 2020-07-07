Supreme Court ruling impacts Electoral College

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Members of the Electoral College are typically expected to vote for the presidential candidate who won the popular vote in their state. But what happens when a member votes in their own interest, instead?

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that states can require Electoral College members to vote for the presidential candidate who won the popular vote in their given state.

Eric Kasper, a UW-Eau Claire political science professor, said Electoral College members can play a major role in close elections.

"There haven't been an excessively large number of these so-called 'faithless electors' over the years," Kasper said. "It boils down to less than one percent of members of the Electoral College all time have been faithless. But, again, in a close election that could potentially make a difference."

