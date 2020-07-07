Petition aims to add more Altoona School Board members

Altoona (WQOW) - A petition circulating in Altoona is looking to add more members to the city's school board.

According to the school district's Facebook page, the petition would allow a citizen vote at the district's annual meeting in late September to increase the number of board members from five to seven.

District officials say the petition comes as the district has grown and that most district's their size have seven board members.

The petition must be signed by 500 district residents no later than 30 days before the annual meeting which is on September 28.

If approved, two board members will be elected to fill those new seats at the next school board election in April 2021.

If you're a district resident and would like to sign the petition, contact Wendy Springer at wbresina2001@yahoo.com or Ben Coenen at bencoenen12@gmail.com or ‪715-579-4752.‬