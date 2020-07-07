Hong Kong grappling with future under national security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader has provided scant reassurance over the city’s future under a new national security law that critics say undermines liberties and legal protections promised when China took control of the city. Millions of Hong Kong residents felt secure enough in their freedoms under the territory’s “one-country, two-systems” regime to bring their children to mass protests. Now some are worrying they might be punished for what they post on their Facebook or Twitter accounts. Experts say many businesses may carry on as usual. But short-form video app TikTok said Tuesday it will pull out of Hong Kong.