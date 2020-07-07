Hollywood comes to UK High Court as Depp takes on The Sun

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has a starring role in a courtroom drama in London, where he is suing a tabloid newspaper for libel over an article that branded him a “wife beater.” On Tuesday a judge at the High Court is due to begin hearing Depp’s claim against The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootton over the 2018 story claiming he was violent and abusive to then-wife Amber Heard. Depp strongly denies the claim. Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They divorced in 2017, and each now accuses the other of abuse.