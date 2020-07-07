Flooding kills 2, disrupts entrance exams in southern China

BEIJING (AP) — Severe flooding and heavy rains have killed at least two people in southern China and disrupted the first day of widely anticipated college entrance exams being held one month late because of the coronavirus. Authorities said the Chinese language exam in one county in southern Anhui province was canceled after only 500 of the 2,000 students reached the exam site Tuesday morning. In neighboring Hubei province, the China News Service said that nearly 30,000 people were evacuated in Huanggang city after water started seeping from a reservoir. The flooding in Hubei killed two affected nearly 1 million people, according to the state-owned news outlet.