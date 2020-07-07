Flood Advisory from TUE 3:06 PM CDT until TUE 5:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid Rises for…

Southeastern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Adams County in central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 304 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area. Spotty areas of one to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Additional spotty rainfall will continue to cause

lowland flooding and ponding of water and street flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, New Lisbon, Adams, Elroy, Necedah,

Dellwood, Lemonweir, Strongs Prairie, Big Flats, Lindina, Camp

Douglas, Kendall, Kelly, Clifton, Cutler, Oakdale, Colburn and

Hustler.