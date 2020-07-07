Fire under control on Danish former research island

HELSINKI (AP) — Danish media are reporting that emergency and rescue workers have brought a blaze under control on a largely deserted Danish island that until recently housed an animal disease research center. According to the reports, no one was injured in the fire and investigators were dispatched to Lindholm island to probe what may have caused the blaze. Danish media say a virologist also was sent to the island as there remains a risk of infection spreading in one of the buildings. The island lies some three kilometers (1.9 miles) off the mainland and about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Copenhagen.