Family calls for volunteers to help search for missing Baraboo girl

BARABOO (WKOW) - Family members and police are putting out the call out for volunteers to help search for a missing Baraboo girl.

Kodie Dutcher, 10, is the subject of an AMBER Alert sent out Monday night.

As of 8 a.m., family members were gathering at Baraboo State Bank on 8th Street.

Or, police say anyone from the community wanting to help search should call the Baraboo Police Department at (608) 356-4895.

"We're very concerned for Kodie. This is a 10-year-old who doesn't [do this,] this is not normal behavior for her," said Baraboo Police Capt. Rob Sinden.

Dutcher has been missing since 4 p.m. Monday. Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo.

Authorities say Emergency Services have checked the area but have not been able to find her. Dutcher left behind her cell phone and shoes.

"We believe that she did leave on her own. And we do believe that she may be in danger due to the ingestion of some medications," said Capt. Sinden.

Police say she is 4'8", approximately 110 pounds, and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jean overalls.