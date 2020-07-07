Explosion victims’ families asking for privacy

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The cause of Monday's home explosion is still under investigation, and the victims' families are asking the public for privacy during this tough time.

The road leading to Dale Lambert's property is closed off with yellow tape, a "keep out" sign, and a "no trespassing" sign. He was one of two people who died from the explosion.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said family members of the victims were on the scene Tuesday, sifting through scattered debris to find belongings like pictures or personal identification.

Kowalczyk said the various agencies involved are done with their on-scene investigation and are following up to see if LP, or liquefied petroleum, caused the explosion. He said they're looking into when the LP tank was last filled and what appliances were fueled by LP.

As Kowalczyk mentioned, the families wish to be left alone at this time.

"The road is temporarily closed. Respect their wishes. Please don't drive down the road. Don't walk down the road. Don't make contact. It's a very stressful situation for the family and the friends of the two deceased," said Kowalczyk.

Kowalczyk said Lambert's family plans to hire someone to pick up debris after they're done looking for his belongings.