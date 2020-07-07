Eau Claire City Council addresses police policies, anti-racism efforts

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In the wake of George Floyd's death, Eau Claire officials are saying we cannot ignore what is going on, and that there is still more work to be done.

The Eau Claire City Council addressed these issues at a work session Tuesday. Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said the police department has made 20 improvements since May 25, and it has further prioritized de-escalation and increased transparency.

He said the department is working to increase crisis intervention training, improve cultural competency and implement bias and anti-racism training.



The city council is also continuing to discuss efforts to create a regional task force addressing issues within a range of institutions, aiming to create consistent anti-racist policies across local communities.

"If we really want people to be welcome in this community, if we really want people to have a positive, uplifting experience with all the institutions, and the community as a whole, this is more than just law enforcement," City Manager Dale Peters said.

Peters said the task force has the support of a number of local organizations and would encompass a wide array of sectors including education, social services, healthcare, employment, retail, faith and government.

Council members also discussed efforts to implement body cameras in the police force by 2021, and to add diversity and inclusion personnel.

Multiple council members spoke in favor of the position, calling it a priority.

"As Eau Claire continues to grow, we have to acknowledge that we are going to continue to diversify, and in order for us to continue to lead the efforts and lead by example," council member Mai Xiong said. "I think that it's very important that we start within our own organizations."