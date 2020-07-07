$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Monday for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one. Police say Dawit Kelete, who is Black, drove the car around vehicles that were parked on Interstate 5 to protect a group of Black Femme March demonstrators. They say he hit two people and sped away early Saturday. He was taken into custody, and a judge found probable cause to hold Kelete on an investigation of vehicular assault. He is scheduled to be charged Wednesday.