CRBL player tests positive for COVID-19

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A member of the Chippewa River Baseball League has tested positive for COVID-19.

CRBL Secretary Andy Niese did not disclose which team the positive case came from, but said that team is concerned of possibly more cases becoming positive.

Niese also said Wednesday's Jim Falls vs Tilden game has been canceled. Wednesday was scheduled to be the first night of league play.

The league held an emergency meeting Tuesday night and decided to dismiss league play for the 2020 season.

The league still intends to complete its schedule, with nine teams playing eight games. The season will now be non-sanctioned to allow managers more flexibility in canceling games.

Niese said the CRBL postseason tournament could still happen in August.