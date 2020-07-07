Cases of coronavirus in Idaho spike after businesses reopen

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — For a while in Idaho, it seemed like the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over, with most businesses back to nearly normal operations in June. A new spike of COVID-19, however, has prompted some concern in the mostly rural state. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has called the spike in cases alarming, but so far hasn’t announced any moves to shut the state back down. Idaho is still far from being a national hot spot: The state ranks about 14th in the nation for new confirmed cases per capita, and death rates linked to COVID-19 are minimal here compared to other states.