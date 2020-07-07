BREAKING: Missing Baraboo girl, subject of AMBER Alert, found dead

Baraboo (WQOW) - Within the past hour, the missing 10-year-old from Baraboo was found dead.

Kodie Dutcher, 10, was the subject of an AMBER Alert on Monday night.

Baraboo police say her body was found not far from her home in a corn field by a search team on Tuesday morning.

Police are not saying whether her death is self harm or if anyone else is involved. A death investigation is underway.

The coroner is looking into the girl's cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.