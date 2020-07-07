Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity. Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday, and said he is already taking hydroxychloroquine – an anti-malarial unproven to treat COVID-19. The president has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would shield him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a “little flu” were he to contract it.