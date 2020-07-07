Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil,” creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign released a plan Tuesday to reinforce stockpiles of a “range of critical products on which the U.S. is dangerously dependent on foreign suppliers.” That includes medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. It also includes energy and grid resilience technologies, semiconductors and key electronics as well as telecommunications infrastructure and raw materials. Biden’s camp hasn’t said how much his plan would cost.