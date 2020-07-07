Australia’s 2nd largest city foils nation’s pandemic success

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia has been among the world’s most successful countries in containing its coronavirus outbreak, with one exception. The southeastern state of Victoria had some of the nation’s toughest pandemic measures early on. But as most of the country emerges from pandemic restrictions, Victoria’s capital Melbourne is seeing an alarming spread of the virus. The city is buckling down with more extreme and divisive measures that have ignited anger and blame. Victoria authorities had been praised for their aggressive testing and contact tracing. But one big difference in their response was the decision to use private security contractors to enforce quarantines of returning travelers.