Amber alert issued for 10-year-old girl

Baraboo (WQOW) - An amber alert was issued Monday night regarding a 10-year-old girl from Baraboo.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Kodie Dutcher was last seen Monday around 4 PM.

The 10-year-old has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She is suspected to have taken an unknown number of pills and may be suicidal. She also left behind her shoes and her cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baraboo Police Department at 608-963-5622.

