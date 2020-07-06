Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government’s coronavirus small business lending program. That’s according to lists of recipients the U.S. Treasury Department released Monday. That data shows Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program. The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies. Vos’ spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, didn’t immediately respond to a message inquiring about how the money was used. The program aims to help smaller businesses and their workers weather the coronavirus pandemic.